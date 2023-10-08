Accidents | The boater drowned in Sodankylä

The boater was found drowned with the help of a helicopter.

Boater drowned in Sodankylä on Sunday. The rescue service informs about this in its press release.

The rescue service received an alert about a person who had fallen from a boat into the water early Sunday evening. The first unit of the rescue service reached the scene more than half an hour after the alarm, because the accident site was located far from the nearest fire station.

The rescue service searched for a person in the water by boat and with the help of surface rescuers. The Border Guard’s helicopter was also called to the scene. Finally, the boater was found drowned with the help of a helicopter.