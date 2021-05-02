Accidents The boat of the men who went fishing crashed in Parais: One managed to swim ashore, the other is thought to be dead

The man had been saved by swimming on the beach and then walked a long distance to his cottage, the Coast Guard is reported.

Southwest Finland A boat that was reported lost in Parais yesterday has been found capsized, says the Western Finland Coast Guard.

The Turku Maritime Rescue Center received a notification of the unreturned boat party on Saturday at 10.30 pm. Two men, about 40 years old, had left yesterday afternoon to fish in a four-meter rowing boat with an outboard motor to Kirkeneselä, Parainen. The men did not return to their cottages as agreed, and they could not be contacted by phone, the Coast Guard says On Facebook.

Explorations began in the area, which involved a boat patrol from Nauvo Coast Guard Station and a Super Puma rescue helicopter from Turku.

At five in the morning, the Coast Guard said the men’s boat had been found capsized near Våno’s ferry. One of the men in the boat had managed to escape to the beach by swimming. According to the Coast Guard, the man’s well-being is good given the circumstances.

“A few tens of meters he had managed to swim to the beach and then walked a long distance to his cottage, where he had set off,” says the director of maritime rescue. Niklas Guseff To STT.

According to Guseff, there is no longer a search for a living person. The maritime rescue phase has been terminated, and the responsibility for the management and investigation of the case has been transferred to the police in Southwest Finland. The search for the missing man continues in the morning under police leadership.