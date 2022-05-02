Accidents The background of the religious man suspected of crashing the esplanade seems clean

HS interviewed individuals who know the suspected crash driver and found out about his personal history from public sources and social media.

On May Day The background of the 33-year-old Espoo man, who is suspected of plundering the North Spanade, is quite clear.

The man drove recklessly in the vicinity of the crowd celebrating May Day in the center of Helsinki on Saturday night. Three people were injured in the accident. One of the injured is the driver himself.

HS says the background of the suspect because there was a risk of a very serious accident in the situation.

According to the HS report, the suspicion has no criminal background or pending criminal and civil cases, at least based on information obtained from the district courts of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. There are no entries in the foreclosure register.

Familiar acquaintances of the man suspect that the suspect behaved atypically on the day of the incident. According to acquaintances, the suspect has so far tried to handle his case well and respected the law. People who know him seem very surprised by the event.

After the Esplanade accident, the suspect updated his social media accounts himself with the caption “Love goes crazy”. In the picture, the man appeared to be currently in the hospital.

“Yesterday I blew up zeros in Espa after hearing several witnesses (police and ambulance staff),” he claimed in his only comment so far.

Police suspect him of, among other things, aggravated drunk driving. Police have not determined what caused drunk driving.

Read more: The suspect on the North Spanade is a candidate for basic Finns – the video shows the suspect’s capture

Esperaism has worked for the Ministry of Finance since 2016 as an official. He is an economic and financial professional. HS has confirmed the information on the autograph.

The suspect’s work was not known to be unstable before May Day, but he performed his job normally, as described by his employer. The Ministry is in the process of investigating the situation.

The man has worked close to the core of parliamentary power. Among other things, he has made several introductory speeches in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs of the Ministry of Finance and has been preparing several committee reports.

He has previously worked as an expert at the Bank of Finland.

The man is a graduate of the University of Helsinki. His master’s degree in post-financial crisis inflation expectations was approved by the Faculty of Social Sciences in 2015.

There was a risk of a very serious accident at the haul, as thousands of people had gathered at the adjoining Market Square to watch the statue of the Havis Amanda statue.

In his spare time a man plays the piano and organ and enjoys cross-country skiing. As a pianist, he is exceptionally skilled. He has published play videos online.

The man is religious. He has said he builds his life on a Christian value base. After the accident on the Esplanade, he shouted at the police in opposition to, among other things, “stand in the name of God” and “get away from me Satan”.

In his social media photos, he often poses in the middle of a bunch of guys.

The suspect has coped well financially. In 2020, his taxable earned income was over € 50,000 and capital income over € 9,000.

The car he owned that he drove on the Esplanade on May Day is the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 CDI, currently estimated to be just under € 20,000.

I suspect little information is available so far on the eve of May Day.

Chairman of the Basic Finns in Espoo Mikko Wikstedt However, he tells HS that on Labor Day after noon, the suspect was present at the Central Finnish May Day event at Espoo Square. At the event, citizens were met in tents, sausages were baked and donuts were eaten.

According to Wikstedt, the man behaved quite normally and did not appear intoxicated. He knew the man on a moderate level.

“He’s the kind of quiet, smart, calm and matter-of-fact guy. Nothing miraculous, ”says Wikstedt.

Wikstedt says that the incident has been a shock to the basic Finns in Espoo, as the accident took place only hours after the party ceremony.

“We are all very upset about this. Absolutely awful, ”he continues.

HS: n according to the report, the suspect has long been right-wing in his political views and very interested in democratic influence.

Initially, the suspect’s party base seemed to be from the Coalition Party, but he later joined the Basic Finns. In the 2022 regional election, he received less than a hundred votes and was not elected.

According to HS data, it was considered surprising in the suspect’s close circle that he eventually chose the Basic Finns as his political home.

In the HS regional election machine, he said he thinks of society as “an agreement between past, present and future generations”. In his responses, he emphasized individual freedoms and caring for those around us.

“The most important freedoms for myself are freedom of speech, religion, conscience and opinion. Limiting these would limit our thinking. The most important duty is to participate in society, ”he wrote.

The suspect did not have any significant positions of trust in the basic Finns in Espoo.

The car stopped in front of Cafe Esplanadi.

Ten years ago, the man served as a short-lived member of the then MEP Eija-Riitta Korholan as an intern.

Also head of unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ville Cantell has said on social media that he knew a man.

“A few years ago, I was hosting an event where a suspected gull was one of the speakers. A smart and calm guy then. Sad how you can end up with something like yesterday, ”Cantel tweeted.

The suspect has been a very active political blogger and has taken a stand this year in favor of Finland’s NATO membership and the opening up of the European Union’s treaties.

Many authorities were alerted to the scene of the accident.

Read more: Supo chief allegedly seen on North Esplanade crash video – Supo: It’s a different person

Correction 2.5. at 2:30 p.m .: Map updated. HS has not been able to verify the beginning of the suspect’s route.