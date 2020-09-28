Accidents The authors of the documentary series found a hole in the side of the Estonian ship that may have contributed to the sinking of the ship – Estonia, Finland and Sweden investigate the allegations

The documentary supports the theory that the open bow visor was not the only reason for the sinking of the Estonia ship.

Fresh The authors of the documentary series have made discoveries about the Estonia ship sunk in the Baltic Sea, on the basis of which the governments of Finland, Estonia and Sweden intend to launch new investigations into the cause of the ship’s sinking, the foreign ministers said on Monday. in its joint bulletin.

In a documentary series released on Monday on Discovery Channel’s Dplay service Estonia – A revolutionary discovery new images of the Estonia wreck are shown, showing, among other things, a previously undetected large hole in the side of the ship.

Swedish Aftonbladet magazine according to the hole is up to four meters long and has been found on the side of a ship that previously lay partially on the seabed.

“It cannot be ruled out that the damage played a role in the sinking,” the professor Jørgen Amdahl says in the document, according to Aftonbladet.

The documentary series speculates that the hole may have been caused by a collision, but an explosion is not ruled out either.

The new findings support the theory that there was a hole in the hull of the ship that led to the ship sinking rapidly. Until now, however, the authorities have been of the opinion that the sinking of the ship was due to an open bow visor.

Swedish, The statement, signed jointly by the Finnish and Estonian foreign ministers, states that the governments will work together to evaluate the new information presented in the document.

“Estonia, Finland and Sweden have agreed that if new significant and previously unreported information becomes available about the M / S Estonia disaster, Estonia, Finland and Sweden will evaluate the information together,” the press release says.

The foreign ministers state that the new findings will be reviewed so that the grave peace is not disturbed by the wreck of Estonia. The foreign ministers also emphasize in the press release that they still rely on the 1997 final report on the causes of the ship’s sinking, according to the report, because the reason for the sinking was the open bow visor.

In reviewing the new information, the responsibility will be given to Estonia, the release states.

M / S Estonia sank exactly 26 years ago, on September 28, 1994, in an international sea area, about 40 kilometers from the island of Utö.

The accident killed 852 people. 137 people were rescued.

Document director Henrik Evertsson production company Monster said in a statement that the authors of the series were convinced of the claims of some survivors as well as relatives of the victims that the bow visor was not a credible explanation for the sinking.

“When we first began investigating this case, we became more convinced that the concerns expressed by survivors and relatives were justified. In particular, the conclusion of how Estonia sank was of particular interest. That was absolutely essential for us to investigate, ”Evertsson said in a statement.