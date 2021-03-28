Sunday, March 28, 2021
Accidents The ATV spun around in Leppävirta, the driver was left under and died

by admin
March 28, 2021
in World
0

The deceased was about 60 years old.

Dead the man was found under an ATV in an ice area in Leppävirta, Northern Savonia, on Saturday night, police say. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities determined that the man was dead.

Criminal Constable Markku Lamberg tells STT that the ATV had apparently got into some kind of slip on the ice of Koirusvesi.

“Apparently it spun a full circle and the man was left under. So the driver flew off the ride and the ATV came through the roof all over the driver. ”

The deceased was about 60 years old.

“He had been lost for a few hours. Relatives and a little others had time to look when the man did not belong back and it was known that the ATV left, ”Lamberg says.

The police and the accident investigation board are investigating what happened.

