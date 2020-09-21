Accidents The Amorella accident happened on a fairway seven meters deep and the ship sank more than 6.3 meters – The ship also seems to have hit an ice buoy

Amorella’s ground contact did not necessarily occur in connection with the buoy collision, but the collision may have been the result of ground contact.

Viking Linen The crash site of the Amorella ship is known as a difficult point where you have to drive very carefully along the fairway. In the so-called Hjulgrund Narrow, there is very little leeway for large ships.

The east-west route between the two islands is marked in a narrow area by two pairs of buoys. Vessels must pass between buoys. However, it looks like the ship hit one of the buoys.

“Apparently that’s it [onnettomuudessa] has been in contact with the buoy. You can see it from one propeller, ”says the CEO of Viking Line Jan Hanses.

From Turku Amorella, who came in the opposite direction, would have had to pass the first pair of buoys south of the buoy, leaving the buoy on the starboard side of the ship. A similar buoy but with a north cape would have remained on the left.

Amorella seems to have hit the south buoy on the right side of the fairway. It is a large steel so-called ice buoy that floats in the water with a thick chain attached to the bottom.

It is unclear whether Amorella hit the buoy itself or, for example, whether its propeller hit the buoy’s mounting chain.

Buoy was damaged on Sunday and almost completely under water, says the Ålander Dennis Jansson by phone. He drove his boat past the spot on Sunday shortly after Amorella ran aground.

The south buoy on the right side of the fairway used by Amorella is badly damaged. The photo was taken after the accident on Sunday.­

Coming from the east, this is the southern buoy of the first pair of buoys in the narrow, Jansson says. He has traveled the area often and knows its waters well.

“The ship must have gone close to the north, or starboard [oikean] on the other side of the island, ”Jansson told HS. “It’s cramped there.”

According to the Marinetraffic.com website, which tracks ship movements based on data from AIS transmitters, the speed of the Amorella began to slow suddenly even before it now became damaged at the floating southern buoy.

However, the location information of the site may not be so accurate that it can be used to draw very far-reaching conclusions about the course of the event in a very narrow way.

Pelivaran the scarcity is reflected in the fact that in the narrow gauge the passage depth of the fairway is seven meters, when the Amorella draft is Viking Line prospectus according to 6.35 meters. According to Marinetraffic.com and other similar sites, Amorella had entered a current draft of 6.3 meters in the AIS system for transmitting vessel traffic information.

The passage depth of the fairway means the Maritime Safety Agency Traficom definition according to the maximum draft at which the vessel can use the fairway. A fairway with a draft of seven meters could therefore run on that fairway. However, according to Traficom, the passage depth does not guarantee that the fairway will be safe for vessels at its depths in all circumstances.

The water level in the area was normal on Sunday. Meteorological Department according to the sea level at the nearby Föglö measuring station on Sunday was about 5 to 10 centimeters above the annual mean water.

The reading is normal in the area, says the team leader Antti Kangas Meteorological Department Marine Services. There was nothing out of the ordinary about the water level, he said. For example, there have been no rapid fluctuations in water level in the area.

Hjulgrundin Amorella last ran aground in the same area in December 2013. The Accident Investigation Board, which investigated the case at the time, may be at risk. in the investigation report it is stated that the Hjulgrund Narrow is demanding in terms of maneuvering.

“When powered by power from east to west, before the first pair of buoys, there is a threshold at the bottom of the fairway where the water lowers from 15 meters to 9.2 meters,” the 2013 investigation report states.

According to the report, the narrower will be affected by a so-called shallow water effect on a ship the size of Amorella. This is a situation where when a ship enters a lower point, the pressure below its bottom drops and the ship suddenly begins to swim deeper than usual.

At Amorella, the shallow water effect at that location is strong at a speed of 15 knots, the 2013 report says.

In addition, a so-called channel effect, i.e. suction, is created in the same place, which pulls the ship sideways. The channel effect is due to the fact that the water on both sides of the fairway is rapidly reduced. Shallows on both sides of the fairway can be seen on the nautical chart, for example.