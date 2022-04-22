Saturday, April 23, 2022
Accidents The Accident Investigation Board launched an investigation into the Tikkakoski plane crash

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World Europe
The pilot died when a small plane crashed in the Tikkakoski airport area of ​​Jyväskylä.

22.4. 17:36

Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) said on Friday that it had launched an actual investigation into a plane crash in Tikkakoski last Sunday. The pilot died when a small plane crashed in the Tikkakoski airport area of ​​Jyväskylä. It was a small single-seater aircraft in civilian use, with no other people on board.

Director of Investigation, Leading Investigator in Aviation Accidents Janne Kotiranta Otkes was not yet able to assess on Friday how long the investigation will take. However, he said it should be ready within a year.

The Accident Investigation Board conducts safety investigations to improve public safety and prevent new accidents.

Recommended

