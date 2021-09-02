Accidents The accident cut off Ring Road III traffic east at Juvanmalmi

No Result
The accident cut off Ring Road III traffic east at Juvanmalmi

September 2, 2021
The Road Traffic Center received a notification of the accident on Thursday evening at 22.04.

In Espoo There has been an accident on Ring Road III, causing traffic to be completely crossed to the east.

The accident has happened at Juvanmalmi, says the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department on Twitter. The rescue service is on site.

There is a detour at the venue via junction 32, Kulloonsilla, Koskelontie, Juvankartanontie, Juva Teollisuuskatu and junction 34.

The Road Traffic Center received a notification of the accident on Thursday evening at 22.04.

