Accidents The 9-year-old drowned on Friday at an inland swimming pool in Vantaa

At five o’clock in the afternoon, police received a report of a child missing at the swimming area.

18.6. 20:48

9 years old the child drowned on Friday at the Leppäkorvi inland swimming pool in Vantaa. The matter was reported by the police.

Police said the child had been spending time in an outdoor swimming pool on Friday afternoon and had been with his peers as well as older children. All in the group were minors, according to police.

Police received a report of a missing child on the beach at five o’clock in the afternoon. Bystanders at the swimming pool found the child dead at about 5:30 p.m.

There were no bathing controls in place at the bathing site.

There were a lot of eyewitnesses in the indoor pool at the time of the events. According to a police release, the City of Vantaa Social and Crisis Emergency Services provides acute crisis assistance at 09 8392 4005. The number is available 24 hours a day.