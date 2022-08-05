Accidents | The 22-ton ship almost sank in Savonlinna – Now the ship has been brought to the lifting ramp

According to initial information from the rescue service, the ship was sinking. It is reported from the local shipyard that the vessel has been brought to the lifting ramp.

22 tons the heavy iron-hulled vessel touched down on Friday afternoon and was close to sinking in Savonlinna.

The CEO of the nearby Laitaatsilla shipyard Antti Makkonen however, told HS at five in the afternoon that the ship had been brought to the lifting ramp of their shipyard.

“A ship cannot sink on a lift ramp. I understood that the ship had touched down and there was a leak in the bow. Now the bow is ashore, which means the ship can’t sink,” says Makkonen.

According to Makkonen, the purpose is for the ship to be at their shipyard at least until Monday. According to him, the situation seemed to have calmed down.

Makkonen according to the ship is a pleasure vessel that has been converted to its current use from an old iron-hulled tugboat.

According to Makkonen, the ship can be repaired.

“The ship will stay there for more than a weekend. Sure it’s a pity that the trip was interrupted.”

Laitaatsalmi The bridge is a two-lane road bridge that crosses Laitaatsalmi.

In the 2016–2019 project of the Finnish Railways Agency, a deep channel was moved to Laitaatsalmi. The fairway was straightened and widened. The Finnish Railways Agency says on its website that the section of the fairway built as a deep fairway is about six kilometers long, of which the Laitaatsalmi narrow section is about 150 meters long.