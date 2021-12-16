Accidents Ten runaway cows sank on the ice and died in Hautajärvi, Kiuruvesi

The heifers had escaped the yard during the night.

Ten the cow fell on the ice and died in Kiuruvesi, says the Pohjois-Savo Rescue Department. The cows that sank on the ice were heifers.

The heifers had escaped from the yard during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, as the wooden frame of the yard-free gate had cracked at the latch and the gate was open. The runaway heifers had gone to the ice of Lake Hautajärvi and the ice had betrayed the animals.

Rescue Department according to the host, after finding the heifers, nothing could be done to save them. Everyone was dead.

The heifers are moved from the lake by a farm tractor with the help of the rescue service.

The rescue service reminds to ensure the thickness of the ice if it is going to move. The thickness of the ice varies greatly from region to region. A thick layer of frosty snow has prevented the lakes from freezing in places.