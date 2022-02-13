Accidents Ten people meditating died after being swept away by a tidal wave in Indonesia

12 people were rescued from the sea. One is still missing.

At least ten people meditating in Indonesia died early Sunday morning after being swept away by a tidal wave at a local beach, AFP news agency reported.

According to local police, a group of 23 people held each other’s hands while meditating on the shores of Payangan in East Java shortly after midnight local time.

“They were too close to the sea and could not save themselves when the tidal waves came and wiped them away,” the local police chief told TVOne media, according to AFP.

12 people were rescued from the sea. So far, ten bodies have been found in the water, and one is still missing.

According to local media, the victims were local, and some of them were related to each other.

Police plan to interrogate the guru who led the ritual, who survived the accident with intact skin.

Payangan the beach is usually closed and guarded after dark, authorities told local media. So far, it is unclear how the meditation group ended up on the beach.

Authorities have also warned visitors to the beach not to swim or go to the water’s edge, as high waves have been observed recently.

Tides and strong waves are common on Indonesian beaches, where safety measures for visitors are often inadequate.

Last year, two people died in the Malang area of ​​East Java after waves swept them away, AFP says. In turn, in 2019, five people drowned in waves on the shores of the southern tip of the island of Sumatra in Lampung Province.