Sunday, August 14, 2022
Accidents | Ten people died in a church fire in Egypt

August 14, 2022
At least 35 people have died in a church fire in Egypt. According to Reuters, there were about 5,000 people in the church at the time of the incident.

Dozens of people have died in a fire in a church in Egypt, news agencies say.

According to the Reuters news agency, there are at least 35 dead, according to the AFP news agency, at least 41. In addition, dozens are said to have been injured.

According to two Reuters sources, there were 5,000 people in the Abu Sifine church when the fire broke out. The fire caused mass panic.

The news is updated.

