Accidents Swedish media: Two cargo ships collide in the Baltic Sea, one sinking

There is currently no information on how many people are or were on the sinking ship.

Two cargo ships have collided in the Baltic Sea, the Swedish media SVT and Express tell.

According to media reports, the collision took place between Ystad and Bornholm on the night between Sunday and Monday at around 3.30 Swedish time. One of the ships is British and the other Danish.

One of the ships has reportedly crashed. According to the Swedish authorities, at least two people are feared to be dependent on water, but there was no immediate certainty.

“We don’t know at the moment how many people were on the ship, which is now sinking,” the spokesman said Jonas Franzen The Swedish Maritime Administration told Expressen.

The news is being updated.