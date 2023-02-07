Accidents | SUH: Two people drowned in the ice in January

In January, the authorities had to rescue several people who had sunk into the ice.

in Finland two people drowned in January, he says Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association (SUH). The drownings occurred as a result of sinking into the ice. The number is based on preliminary data collected through the media.

The drownings took place in Finland proper and South Ostrobothnia. Another of the drowned was a man. In the second case, the gender of the person who drowned is unknown.

According to SUH, the mild and rainy January weakened the ice covers, which kept many people who normally move on ice on dry land. However, the authorities had to rescue several people who sank into the ice.

According to preliminary data from the association, 94 people drowned in Finland last year. There were no drownings in January of last year.