Thursday, December 28, 2023
Accidents | Steam is spreading from the subway in Kontula, Helsinki

December 28, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | Steam is spreading from the subway in Kontula, Helsinki

No one was in danger, and the subway is still running on the other track.

In the subway was spotted in Helsinki's Kontula on Thursday afternoon.

The rescue service was called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Metro passengers were evacuated.

The smoke in the subway was water mist from the sprinklers and there was no fire in the subway, the rescue service said in X.

People were not in danger because of the situation, HSL's communication said.

The entire metro traffic is not at a standstill, but the metro is still running on another track. However, there may be delays in the schedules.

