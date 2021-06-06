No Result
Accidents Starring Lisa Banes in Gone Girl in critical condition at hospital, overtime escaped

June 6, 2021
in World
Lisa Banes, familiar from TV and the big screen, was left under a motorcycle or scooter.

American actor Lisa Banes was seriously injured in a car accident on Friday in New York.

Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold has confirmed in a statement that the severity of Banes’ injuries will become clear in the coming days. His condition is described as critical.

According to a Banes representative, the actor was on his way to visit his former apprentice, Juilliard, when the accident occurred. New York police confirm To The Hollywood Reporterthat a pedestrian was seriously injured after freezing under a motorcycle or scooter. The overtime has remained unknown.

Banesia, 65, is being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. He has acted in films, among other things Cocktail and Gone Girl as well as in series Nashville and Masters of Sex.

