Accidents Speeding a passer-by can lead to devastating consequences, says the expert – Injuries in Suomussalmi Turma are still in hospital

If a risk situation arises in front of the passer-by, it is usually most effective to stop overtaking in the middle of everything and return to the car to be overtaken, says Juha Valtonen, Research Manager at Liikenneturva.

Only a few traffic accidents resulting in injury or death involve overtaking. However, there are elements in overtaking accidents that can, at worst, lead to devastating consequences, says the Traffic Safety Research Manager. Juha Valtonen.

Overtaking accidents are often preceded by an increase in the speed of the passer-by and the passer-by losing control of the vehicle.

“That’s when it often happens that the car starts to slide towards the opponent side by side. They are very devastating situations, because the car does not protect the occupants badly from the side, ”says Valtonen.

On Monday, eight people were injured in a traffic accident in Suomussalmi. According to eyewitnesses, the driver of a car driving from Kuusamo in the direction of Kajaani had left to pass a long line of cars.

In the overtaking situation, the driver did not return to his own lane but collided with the front of the oncoming car. According to police, there was a slush on the road at the time of the accident and the road was weak. Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role in Turma.

Road safety Valtonen does not comment on an individual case, but deals with overtaking accidents on a general level and with the help of statistics.

They show that only a small proportion of deaths and injuries in road accidents occur in a bypass-related cam crash. A collision accident in connection with a bypass is the cause of about 3% of traffic deaths and injuries.

However, a collision accident, or beak collision, is one of the most common types of accidents leading to road deaths. One in three road deaths is the result of a collision accident. Often people drift into the opposite lane for a reason other than overtaking, Valtonen says.

The driver may lose control of the car, for example due to bad weather conditions, or be inattentive to oncoming lanes. Sometimes the driver deliberately drifts into the lane of oncoming traffic with self-destructive intent.

Bypass situation comes to the opponent in particular so quickly that it is very difficult to act on it, Valtonen says.

“Rarely is the situation such that an oncoming car in its own lane can be seen from a long distance.”

Skipping a long car hose is always risky, especially if the weather conditions are bad, Valtonen reminds. Rarely does a bypass save even significant time.

It is the duty of the passer-by to consider that the oncoming lane is free for a sufficiently long distance. If a risk situation occurs in front or the situation has been assessed incorrectly, it is usually most effective to stop overtaking in the middle of everything and go back behind the car being overtaken, Valtonen says.

“Other parties are able to help bypass so as to make as much space as possible on the road. In many places, three vehicles can be accommodated side by side, but unfortunately there are also many narrow places on Finnish highways where this is not possible. ”

Suomussalmen The overtaking accident took place on Monday morning shortly before 10 am on Viitostie, about ten kilometers north of Suomussalmi between Pesiönlahti and Alajärvi.

The driver of the car that passed was born in 1972, the driver of the other car in 1993. In addition to the driver, each car had three passengers. The victims of the accident were between the ages of 15 and 50.

Four of those injured in the accident were still under intensive care at Kainuu Central Hospital on Tuesday morning, says Kainuu Warlord’s Health Director Olli-Pekka Koukkari.

Koukkari had no information about the situation of the four patients who were taken to Oulu University Hospital and Kuopio University Hospital on Monday.

Most of the injured had chest injuries and open fractures. According to Koukkari, injuries typical of a car accident include chest bruises, fractures of the wrists and legs, and injuries to soft internal organs such as the liver and spleen.

“Fractures of long bones usually do not involve an immediate danger to life. There is a significant risk of bleeding in the soft internal organs during such a stop. ”