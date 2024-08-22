Accidents | South Korean national team in a crash – three dead

Accidents|The accident has moved the entire national team.

New Zealand There has been a traffic accident on the South Island in which three members of the South Korean winter sports team have died, news reports include The Korea Times and The New Zealand Herald.

Two cars crashed on Wednesday afternoon in the Canterbury region, near the town of Geraldine on New Zealand’s South Island.

So far, there is no confirmed information about the cause of the accident or the identity of the dead.

According to The Korea Times, two top South Korean athletes and a coach have died. The fourth person in the car was seriously injured.

The newspaper says that the South Korean team was preparing for the winter games organized in New Zealand. The competitions are supposed to start on Friday.

The New Zealand Herald reached a source who said the accident had deeply shaken the South Korean team. According to the newspaper, some of the team members witnessed the situation on the spot.

“They [kuolleet] were all competitive athletes. The news of what happened causes great sadness in our skiing community,” the source commented to a New Zealand newspaper.

The source described the dead as “young and really talented”.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the course of events.