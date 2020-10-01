Accidents Somewhere there is a station wagon who collided with a cyclist and gasped his way – It’s been two years since Tikkurila’s death and the police have not found an overtime driver

According to eyewitnesses, the woman driving the car got up to look at the victim of the collision, but did not stay there.

On the shelter A motorist who came across an elderly woman in Tikkurila is still on the run from the police.

Two weeks have passed since the accident. About a year ago, police stopped an active investigation into the case, as there were no more recent clues.

Director of Investigation, Commissioner Simo Kauppinen The Eastern Uusimaa police say that an active investigation will be started immediately if the police receive new clues.

“And hopefully we get them. All that is required here is just one right kind of announcement, and the events are starting to clear up, ”says Kauppinen.

The accident occurred on a shelter road in Tikkurila, Vantaa, on September 27, 2018 at approximately 4:20 p.m. The cyclist was crossing the busy Western White Source Road when a car hit him. According to eyewitnesses, the blond woman driving the car stopped her car and got up to look at the situation, but did not stay.

The woman, who was injured in the accident and was born in 1941, died of her injuries the next morning in hospital. Eyewitnesses of a blond woman driving a gray station wagon judge it to be middle-aged.

Police did not reach the woman and did not get a hint from the car’s license plate.

Kauppisen according to the police received plenty of clues as early as 2019 and reviewed the tips. According to Kauppinen, several people have been heard, but no person has remained a suspect since the initial investigations.

“I can’t open the tactical means of investigation here, but a lot of work and inspections related to clues were done,” Kauppinen says.

The criminal offenses at the moment are aggravated endangerment of road safety, aggravated death penalty and traffic evasion in road traffic. The most serious of these is aggravated death penalty, of which the maximum sentence is six years, according to Kauppinen.

Although there have been error messages, according to Kauppinen, it is better if people report their findings.

According to Kauppinen, a two-year escape is rare in traffic accidents.

“Quite rarely, such cases go unresolved. In many types of crime, it is possible that information will come later. Someone will report to the police or things will come up in connection with other investigations. ”