Friday, September 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Several people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion in West Pakistan

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Several people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion in West Pakistan

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, it was a terrorist attack.

in Pakistan at least six people have been killed and thirty wounded in an explosion near a mosque in Balochistan province in the western part of the country, according to the country’s media.

According to local sources, the explosion occurred when people had gathered to celebrate the prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, it was a terrorist attack. According to local authorities in Balochistan, it is likely that the death toll will rise.

#Accidents #people #killed #dozens #injured #explosion #West #Pakistan

See also  Football | The goalkeeper of Argentina's World Cup gold team followed the Premier League match in the substitution
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), the Amazon offer brings it to the historic low price

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), the Amazon offer brings it to the historic low price

Recommended

No Result
View All Result