Accidents | Several people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion in West Pakistan

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, it was a terrorist attack.

in Pakistan at least six people have been killed and thirty wounded in an explosion near a mosque in Balochistan province in the western part of the country, according to the country’s media.

According to local sources, the explosion occurred when people had gathered to celebrate the prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

