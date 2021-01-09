Accidents Several people fell on ice on Saturday, 84-year-old kick sled was rescued in Lake Tuusulanjärvi

Authorities point out that the ice is still weak.

Several those who fell on the ice were rescued from openings across Finland on Saturday.

The deceased was found in the lake in Tampere, according to the Inland Finland Police according to the BTI. He was found near the center of Tampere in Pyhäjärvi in ​​the afternoon. According to STT, there was no more detailed information about the victim.

In Lake Tuusula The 84-year-old man fell on the ice shortly before noon on Saturday.

The ice was still too weak to support the man and his kick sled. He sank with his sleds on the ice, but managed to escape himself from the resulting opening on the surface of the ice. The forces were no longer enough to move to the beach.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department rescued the man from the ice and transported him to the hospital.

Central Uusimaa also had another rescue mission out of the water in Säämjärvi, Nurmijärvi, says the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department on Twitter. There were three people in danger.

The ice has still been deceptive to pass elsewhere. For example, the police in Eastern Uusimaa reminded outdoor enthusiasts on Saturday that the ice is still quite thin, at least in southern Finland.

Elsewhere Finland has also rescued outdoor enthusiasts from the water. For example, a bystander on the shore in Kuopio rescued two people who had gone on a fishing trip and sank in the ice in the morning, while at noon a snowmobile sank in the ice and was rescued by boat.

People have also been rescued from the water on Saturday, at least in Hollola, Kangasala and Mikkeli.