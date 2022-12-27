Accidents | Several injured in a traffic accident on Leppävirta

The accident happened on Leppävirta near Oravikoski. Both heavy traffic and passenger traffic were involved.

At the turnpike There was a crash on Leppävirta on Tuesday afternoon, involving several vehicles.

The risk management manager of the Pohjois Savo rescue service Lauri Holapan according to the rescue service, there are nine injured people, some of whom are seriously injured.

According to the Eastern Finland Police Department, the accident happened near Oravikoski, i.e. north of Leppävirta.

According to the police situation center, both heavy traffic and passenger traffic are involved in the accident.

Present the prevailing weather conditions are very difficult, says Holappa. The road is icy and slippery, and there is a dusting of snow in the air.

According to Holapa, about ten passenger cars and two heavy vehicles were involved in the accident.

The situation at the accident site and the traffic stop will last for hours, says Holappa.

Transport is closed, and the police are directing traffic. Motorists heading north are advised to turn left at Kotalahti onto Kotalahdentie towards Suonenjoki and those moving south onto highway 9 in the direction of Suonenjoki.

The police urges you to avoid the section of Viitostie between the intersection of highways 5 and 9 and Kotalahdentie, as the traffic disruption is estimated to last for hours.