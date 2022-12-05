Accidents | Several dead and twenty missing after a landslide in Colombia

A bus with 25 passengers was left under the landslide.

in Colombia at least three people have died after a landslide took over a road in Pueblo Rico in the northwestern part of the country. In addition, about ten people are being searched for after the accident.

The authorities have said that a seven-year-old girl is among the dead.

According to the authorities, a bus carrying 25 passengers and a motorcycle fell under the landslide. Some people have already been saved.

Several people have died in the landslide and twenty people are missing.

According to the Colombian government, the rainy season that started in August has been the country’s worst in 40 years. Several accidents have occurred due to the rains, in which almost 300 people have died.

The president of the country Gustavo Petro called what happened on Twitter into a tragedy.