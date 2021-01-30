Accidents Several crashes near Ikea in Espoo – Police say the reason is bad weather and inflexible speed limit

Driving conditions are poor from Hanko to the height of Oulu.

Turku the highway became a real crash on Saturday. Accidents around Ikea in Espoo were so frequent that the police did not have time to leave one job when a new one came up again.

The traffic center has reported at least three traffic incidents, but according to the Länsi-Uusimaa police department, there have been more crashes. The accidents have been rear-end runs and no injuries.

The police according to the situation center, one of the location problems is the fixed speed limit. On the motorway, speed limits are largely regulated according to conditions, but a variable speed limit for this section is just coming. When a traffic sign allows you to drive a hundred miles an hour, people also drive, the police are annoyed.

“We’ve asked for new signs to be put in,” the situation center says.

On Saturday, snowstorms have hit the Ikea intersection and the road surface is icy. There is enough frost that the road is not salted, police say.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map, the road is poor due to snowfall and dusty snow throughout South-Central Finland, from the edge of the country to Hanko up to the height of Oulu.