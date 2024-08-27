Accidents | Serious traffic accident in Vantaa

Accidents|According to the police, for an as yet unknown reason, the passenger car had drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with the front of the truck.

in West Vantaa a serious traffic accident between a car and a truck took place on Tuesday at 12:43 p.m. The Itä-Uusimaa police informs about this in their press release.

Rescue service according to the report, two people were involved in the crash, and the driver of the car was trapped when the emergency services arrived.

According to the police, due to the accident, traffic has had to be cut off on Tikkurilantie between Piispankyläntie/Riipiläntie risteys–Katriinantie.