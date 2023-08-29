Accidents | Scorchingly hot water flooded the street in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna

Hot water flowed into the street from a district heating pipe.

District heating pipe leaked on Pietarinkatu in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna on Tuesday morning.

The rescue service isolated the area so that bystanders would not burn themselves in the hot water, the rescue service says. The Helsinki Rescue Service warned about water in the message service X.

The leak has now been stopped, and there is no more water in the street.

Correction 29.8. 3:54 p.m.: The pipe leaked on Tuesday morning, not Monday morning, as the news previously said.