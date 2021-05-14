Accidents Rescue Department evacuates McDonald’s in Hakaniemi: carbon dioxide penetrates the hall

Hakaniemen McDonald´s restaurant staff and customers had to give way to the hall on Friday night due to carbon leakage.

The Helsinki Rescue Department received an alert for an accident with a dangerous substance on Siltasaarenkatu just before seven in the evening.

On-call firefighter Sami Lappalainen according to the restaurant space was allowed to release harmful gas from the carbon dioxide container.

“In the room, carbon dioxide displaces oxygen, so we evacuate customers,” Lappalainen says.

The rescue department ventilated the restaurant space and was able to reopen later in the evening.