Accidents Rear hitch of a car and bus in Helsinki, car driver injured in accident

The reversal took place at the traffic lights on Vihdintie, ie road 120, at about 6.30 pm.

In Helsinki there was an accident in the early evening involving a car and a bus. In the accident, a passenger car collided with a bus at traffic lights on Vihdintie, ie road 120, more precisely at Kaupintie, in the lane leading to the city center. The accident happened at 6.30pm. The venue is located on the border of Pitäjänmäki and The Hague districts.

Firefighter Jarmo Qvickström says the driver of the car was taken to the hospital for further investigation. The driver, he said, had been conscious. The bus driver was not injured in the accident, he said. He had no information as to whether there were passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

According to him, the car was scrapped in a redemption condition. The bus, on the other hand, did not suffer as much damage, but was able to continue its journey.

According to a press release from the Helsinki Road Traffic Center before 7 pm, the lanes were closed to traffic and traffic was congested at the scene.