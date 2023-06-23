Friday, June 23, 2023
Accidents | Postman: The boat ran aground off Tallinn, seven Finns were rescued

June 23, 2023
in World Europe


According to Postimees magazine, some water got into the boat, but it is not in danger of sinking.

Seven a Finn was rescued after the boat ran aground off Tallinn on Friday afternoon. An Estonian newspaper reported on the matter Postman.

According to Postimee, the local rescue service received a report about a boat that ran aground between the islands of Aegna and Kräsuli at one in the afternoon.

In addition to the authorities, volunteer lifeguards participated in the rescue of the seven Finnish citizens on the boat.



