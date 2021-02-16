Accidents Possibly dozens killed in a shipwreck in Congo

Up to hundreds of passengers are missing.

Possibly dozens of people have died in a shipwreck in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to news agency Reuters, there would be at least 60 deaths when news agency AFP reports nine were killed.

The ship had about 700 passengers. Of these, 300 were found near the scene of the accident and 240 were missing, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs said, according to Reuters.

The accident happened on a Sunday night in the Congo River. Some of the missing may have left the scene on their own.

Due to poor road links, ships are a popular means of transport in the Congo. Often ships are overloaded and accidents happen repeatedly.

“Locals said they saw bodies floating in the river. The number of victims may increase, ”the local authority said Charles Mbutamuntu told AFP.