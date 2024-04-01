Accidents | Police: The Rovaniemi oil spill is being investigated as gross environmental damage

According to the police, oil has been detected in the Veitikanoja passing through the Suosiola area.

Rovaniemi The oil spill observed in Veitikanoja over the weekend is being investigated as gross environmental damage, the Lapland police department says.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation of the case is in the early stages, and details are not yet known.

Lapland the rescue service received information about the oil spill at two o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday.

Half at one o'clock in the night between Sunday and Monday, the rescue service said that the oil damage has been localized and the leak has been stopped.

Light fuel oil spilled from the tank of a nearby power plant into the ground for an unknown reason, the rescue service said.

According to the rescue service, up to thousands of liters of oil could have spilled into the soil. The aim is to prevent the spread of oil into waterways.

“Assessing the extent of the damage is made difficult by the 80 centimeter snow layer and thick ice in the nearby waterways,” the release said.