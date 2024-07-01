Accidents | Police: The Helsinki Onnibus crash was caused by the engine shutting down unexpectedly

Accidents|A bus from the Onnibus company ran into a railing at Helsinki Station Square in May. The bus was left half hanging in the air.

Police does not suspect a crime in the Onnibus bus crash in the center of Helsinki in May.

The accident was caused by an unexpected technical fault, says the police in its press release. The police have clarified the matter based on the results of the interrogations and the technical examination of the bus.

“There was a sudden electrical fault in the vehicle’s system, which caused the engine to shut down,” says the head of the investigation in the case Lasse Manninen from the Helsinki police.

This caused the bus to react to steering in a sticky manner. According to Manninen, the driver could not have done anything about the surprising situation.

Formerly the police toldthat initially the criminal title of the case was endangering traffic safety.

of the Onnibus company bus crashed on May 23rd In the heart of Helsinki at Asema-auki. The bus crashed into a concrete barrier around three in the afternoon, and the front part of the car was left hanging in the air.

There were 29 passengers on board, none of whom were injured.