Wednesday, March 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Police: The driver of the SUV that sank in the lake has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Police: The driver of the SUV that sank in the lake has died

According to the police, the passenger in the car survived.

Pyhäselkän the driver of the car that sank into the lake is dead, the police informs.

According to the police, the passenger in the car survived. The car sank in Pyhäselkä in Joensuu on Monday.

The movement of the vehicle before the accident has been clarified in the police investigation.

“The investigation has revealed that both participants were driving an SUV in the icy area on the day of the incident. Based on the police's current information, at the time of the accident, the vehicle was driven by the man who died in the accident,” the release states.

From the moment of sinking according to the police, there are several eyewitness observations. The police have also received footage related to the matter.

According to the police, the course of events is still being investigated and several people will still be heard in the matter.

See also  Portugal dissolves Parliament and calls elections for January 30

The police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death.

#Accidents #Police #driver #SUV #sank #lake #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ireland's Prime Minister resigns by surprise

Ireland's Prime Minister resigns by surprise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result