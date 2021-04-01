Accidents Police have found out the cause of the Tiger Woods car accident, but did not disclose their information without the golf star’s consent

Authorities have said in the past that Woods is not being prosecuted for driving because of the accident.

Los In Angeles, police have said their investigators found out a U.S. golfer Tiger Woodsin the cause of the February car accident, but did not disclose his information on the grounds of privacy.

“The cause has been determined, the investigation is over,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

However, according to Villanueva, due to privacy concerns, the cause of the accident cannot be disclosed without Woods’ consent. According to the sheriff, the authorities have been in contact with Woods and his staff. More information can be provided if the permit is sensitive.

Authorities have said in the past that Woods is not being prosecuted for driving because of the accident. Instead, what has happened has been described as a purely accident, and there has been no evidence of a decline in Woods ’ability to drive.

Woods, 45, suffered several injuries when the car he was driving derailed and rolled around many times. The golf star was seriously injured in the accident and continues to recover at home. Woods ’right leg and ankle injuries require surgical treatment.

Woods suffered from severe back problems a few years ago, but returned to the top and achieved his fifteenth major victory in 2019.

The serious injuries sustained in the car accident once again cast a shadow over the continuation of his golf career.