Accidents Police: Closer chemical accident investigation shifts to prosecution

The prosecution concerns the responsibility of seven people for placing tank wagons at Kinn’s station.

Pine ridge The preliminary investigation into the chemical accident at Kinn’s station in April 2018 has shifted to prosecution, the police say in a statement.

The incidents are being investigated on suspicion of aggravated environmental damage and the crime of transporting dangerous goods.

Kinnin in April 2019, the outage had in temporary storage a train hose of 50 tank wagons that set off and collided with a rail bumper.

When the rail bumper broke, the carriage that first collided derailed and collided with a sand embankment. The overhang guards on the clutch bumper of the second wagon came off, causing the wagon to hit the end flange of the previous wagon, the release says.

A rupture occurred in the end flange, spilling 35 tonnes of the gasoline additive, methyl tert-butyl ether, abbreviated MTBE, into the ground and elsewhere in the environment.

The substance is slowly degradable and has good water solubility. MTBE is easily transported to groundwater.

Police say the chemical has been present in Kinn mainly dissolved in water. Following the accident, restrictions were placed on the use of commercial and other environmental wells. Since then, concentrations have largely fallen, the release says.

In the preliminary investigation the causes of the accident and the guidelines in force have been clarified. In addition, the placement of tank wagons in Kni and the related decision-making took place.

With regard to liability issues, a preliminary investigation has been opened for seven persons to be decided in the prosecution.

During the preliminary investigation, the police have contacted 309 plaintiffs, of whom 103 have filed claims. Of the plaintiffs, 126 have not filed claims and 80 have not contacted the case.

HS reported on the Kinn accident in the spring of 2018.

