Accidents Police: A motorist collided with a 7-year-old child in Espoo and drove off without stopping

Yesterday, on Thursday at about four o’clock in the afternoon, the motorist collided with a 7-year-old child in Espoo’s Painiity, according to a police release. The accident occurred when a child had turned from a bike path into a shelter on a bicycle. The car hit the child, and the child crashed.

The child suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, which was checked by first aid shortly after the accident.

Motorist left the scene without stopping, the Länsi-Uusimaa police say in a statement. The police ask him and the eyewitnesses present to contact the police either by phone on 0295 413 031 or by e-mail at [email protected]

According to the police, the motorist had been driving a red Toyota car, and after the collision he had continued from Painiityntie towards Vanhaa Hämeenkyläntie and from the roundabout further towards Vihdintie.

The motorist is suspected of a traffic break in road traffic.