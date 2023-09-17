Sunday, September 17, 2023
Accidents | Plane crashes in Brazil, 14 dead

September 17, 2023
The plane was on its way to a popular tourist destination.

in Brazil 14 people have died when the plane carrying them crashed in the state of Amazonas.

The plane was traveling from the state capital Manaus to Barcelos, a popular tourist destination in the Amazon rainforest.

Among the dead were 12 passengers and two staff members. According to media reports, the passengers were Brazilians who were traveling to the area to fish.

News agency Reuters according to the plane was the plane of the local small airline Manaus Aerotax. According to the company, it is investigating the cause of the accident.

