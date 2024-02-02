Accidents | Pekka Haavisto's campaign bus crashed into a balcony in Tampere

Haavisto was on the bus on his way to a campaign event.

Presidential candidate Pekka Haaviston A (green) campaign bus crashed into the balcony of a building in the center of Tampere on Friday evening, Haavisto's campaign informs.

According to the campaign, both the bus and the balcony were slightly damaged in the collision. There were no personal injuries.

Haavisto was on the bus with his campaign team on the way to a campaign event. We had to continue the trip on another bus.

According to the campaign, the residents of the apartment that was damaged in the collision were not there when the accident happened.