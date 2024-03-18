Accidents | Passenger cars driving in the same direction collided with each other on Porvoonväylä

No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

On highway 7 i.e., there was a traffic accident on Porvoonväylä on Monday evening, involving two cars. The accident happened in Loviisa about two kilometers from the Koskenkylä exit in the direction of Kotka.

The cars were driving in the same direction towards Kotka when the crash happened. For an unknown reason, the cars collided with each other and derailed onto the median.

Eight people were involved in the accident, none of whom were seriously injured, says the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service.

“The left lane is closed at the moment. The second car is being towed out of the middle lane,” said the fire marshal on duty Antti Virtanen at nine in the evening.

According to Virtanen, traffic was calm at 9 p.m.