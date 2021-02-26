Accidents Part of the roof of the industrial hall collapsed in Kruunupyy, rescue services warn of snow loads

Many the rescue service warned on Friday of heavy snow loads on the buildings. The warm weather on the shelter side increased the weight of snow on roofs in some parts of the country.

According to the rescue services, flat-roofed industrial halls and bubble halls, among others, are at risk.

In Kruunupyy, Ostrobothnia, part of the roof of a large industrial hall collapsed in the morning, and one person was slightly injured. According to the rescue service, it is likely that the collapse was caused by a snow load on the roof. The size of the collapse is about 20 times 30 meters.

There was one person in the hall at the time of the collapse who was missing for a while. However, he got out on his own.

There is a carpentry industry on Storbackantie in Kruunupyy in the accident hall.

In Laukaa, Central Finland, the roof of the animal shelter collapsed. The reason was, according to the rescue service, at least in part, the snow load on the roof.

Laukaa Turma was also lucky, as the ridge roof collapsed to the floor only in the middle of the shelter, where the feeding corridor runs. About 70 cows in the shelter were not injured for this reason.