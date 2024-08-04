Accidents | Parachutists bumped into each other in Turku

Accidents|The skydivers collided with each other in the air and were injured, says Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

Two a parachutist was hit in the air in Turku.

The rescue service of Varsinais Suomen received a notification about the accident that happened near the Turku airport around two thirty on Sunday afternoon.

Both jumpers were injured in the accident and have been transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Jumpers collided high in the air, the fire marshal on duty Miikka Jylhä tells.

As a result of the collision, one of the jumpers landed in the forest about five hundred meters away from the jumping area, the other landed in the jumping area as planned.

The cause of the collision was not yet known as of Sunday afternoon.