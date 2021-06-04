Accidents Otkes starts investigation into a collision between a timber car and a freight train in Paltamo, Kainuu

The accident occurred at a level crossing on a section of track that has no passenger traffic.

Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) has started a preliminary investigation into a collision between a timber car and a freight train in Paltamo, Kainuu, Otkes says On Twitter.

The Rescue Department said on Friday evening that a freight train collided with a truck trailer in Kontiomäki at the level crossing of Puunkuormaustie. The train’s locomotive derailed as a result of the collision, and traffic on the track section was interrupted due to an accident.

However, freight trains were able to circumvent the scene of the accident, so the accident did not cause significant delays for freight traffic, said the traffic manager Timo Hämäläinen From Fintraffic’s railway traffic center to STT on Friday night.

The accident occurred at a level crossing on a section of track that has no passenger traffic. There is no boom or light control at that level crossing.

According to the firefighter on duty, the drivers of the vehicles were not seriously injured in the accident.

Some liters of oil had leaked to the ground from the locomotive, which is why rescue operations were also underway at the scene.