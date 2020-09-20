Accidents Otkes launches investigation into Viking Amorella accident – Director says case is serious and rare

The Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) is launching an investigation into Viking Amorella’s Sunday grounding. According to Otkes, the most important thing is to obtain records for the investigation, from which it is possible to find out the course of the situation.

Viking Amorella ran aground in the Åland archipelago on Sunday. The ship made ground contact at about 12.50 and then sailed to the shore of Järsö Island to stabilize the situation.

I took the leader, Professor Veli-Pekka Nurmen according to which large passenger ships such as the Amorella run aground are rare. According to him, it is always a serious situation when a passenger ship runs on rocks and suffers damage.

“The company has been informed that water has entered several compartments. It affects the stability of the ship. In that sense, it is a serious incident on board, ”says Nurmi.

“The structure of the ship is such that there are several watertight compartments and access to one is not so bad, but the more of them [mihin vesi pääsee] is, the more dangerous the situation becomes. ”

Grounding the cause is not yet known. Nurmi points out that ships are constantly driven from the same place.

“And when the weather is so good, it’s interesting to find out why this has happened.”

According to him, the situation was facilitated by good weather and visibility conditions and the fact that the grounding took place close to the ground. The ship was able to be driven ashore to ensure safety.

“When the ship is not in danger of sinking, it is safe to be on board and the ship can be left calmly and safely,” says Nurmi.

“In any case, the evacuation of a passenger ship is always a demanding operation. Now, fortunately, there are really few passengers. There are about two hundred passengers there, when there could be a couple of thousand. ”

Screenshot of the Western Finland Coast Guard’s Twitter account showing how passengers are being evacuated from Viking Line’s Amorella ship in Åland on Sunday.­

Next Otkes talks to the ship’s personnel and obtains recordings that show the course of events.

According to Nurmi, recordings that are important for the course of events are acquired from three directions.

According to him, the ship’s VDR record reveals bridge discussions and key technical information for the ship. The recording shows, for example, how the vessel has been steered, how the vessel’s machinery has been used and whether there have been any disturbances in the technical equipment.

“The recording of the Maritime Traffic Control Center provides an external picture of the vessel’s movement and other maritime traffic in the area. And the recordings of the Maritime Rescue Center are important, because in addition to the incident itself, we also look at rescue operations, ”says Nurmi.

According to him, Otkes researchers are now in no hurry to seek the ship itself. According to him, it is possible that scientists will not board the ship until it is brought to the shipyard.

Viking Amorella ran aground in the Åland archipelago south of Långnäs on Hjulgrund on Sunday.­

Seven years ago, Viking Amorella made ground contact in the same waters. At that time, the reason was a power failure, in which case the ship also lost its ability to steer for a while.

“Although everything could be restored quite quickly at that time, even in that ground contact, a small hole appeared in the ship. At that time, the situation was such that the passengers did not have to be evacuated, but even then the ship was driven ashore to ensure safety, ”says Nurmi.

He believes it is a coincidence that the same vessel makes repeated bottom contact in the same waters. However, it is still impossible to take a position on this point.