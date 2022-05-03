Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Accidents Otkes launched a preliminary investigation into the Lahti hydrocopter accident, in which one person died

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
One person died in the accident.

Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) said On Twitter has launched a preliminary investigation into the Sunday hydrocarbon accident in Lahti. One person died in the accident.

The man, who was born in the 1970s, died after he and another man were caught in a water after a hydrocopter crashed in Lahti. The Lahti men’s hovercraft crashed into a roof on the border of melt and ice in Vesijärvi in ​​front of Ruoriniemi.

The police the cause of the hydrocopter crash was not clear on Monday. Police are investigating the crime under the headings of a water traffic offense and committing a death penalty, but the criminal titles may become more specific as the investigation progresses. Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role in the accident.


