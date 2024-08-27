Accidents | Otkes has launched an investigation into the collapsed facade of an apartment building in Helsinki

Accidents|The investigation will examine, among other things, samples taken from fallen wall coverings.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) has launched an investigation into an accident in Kontula, Helsinki, in July, in which wall coverings fell from the facade of an apartment building.

The investigation examines whether there is anything special to consider in the fallen wall coverings, their life cycle or other issues affecting durability, Otkes says in the bulletin.

Plastering and insulation of the end of a nine-storey apartment building located at Keinulaudantie 5 came off from traveling over four floors on July 31. There were no injuries from the accident.

An excerpt has already completed a site investigation related to the accident. After it is finished, the collapsed part of the wall can be examined in more detail. In connection with the matter, an investigation team has been appointed, which will familiarize itself with the samples taken from the wall and the observations obtained from the structures.

Otkes’ investigations last from half a year to a year.