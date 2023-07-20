Thursday, July 20, 2023
Accidents | One was seriously injured in a drive-by in Kouvola

July 20, 2023
Accidents | One was seriously injured in a drive-by in Kouvola

The escape was preceded by a chase.

Highway 6, a serious road traffic accident took place in Kouvola Uti on Wednesday, the rescue service announced in the evening.

“At the end of the chase, the car went off the road,” confirmed the situation center of the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

The car ran off the road and hit a tree, and its front end was destroyed in the collision.

The police chase also took place on highway 6. Road traffic was at the scene of the accident for part of the evening.

According to the police situation center, one person was transported from the scene to hospital. The rescue team informed that the person was seriously injured.

“At this stage, the police have nothing more to report. More information will be provided tomorrow, once the investigation has been started,” the situation center says.

