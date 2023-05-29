Accidents | One was injured in a chain crash on Lahdenväylä

The accident congested the morning commuter traffic.

One the person was injured several times following a car on Lahdenväylä on the section between Porvoonväylä and Ring I on Monday morning.

Four cars were involved in the accident, said the fire marshal on duty Janne Taskinen from the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The accident congested the morning commuter traffic in the direction of Helsinki. There is currently no information on the cause of the accident.