Accidents One person was taken to hospital in Turkuväylä due to a traffic accident in Espoo, crash in Länsiväylä

One lane in the direction of the clearing works has been closed from the western fairway, but cars can pass the accident site through the available lanes.

Friday morning there have been several accidents in traffic.

An accident happened on the Länsiväylä near the border of Espoo and Helsinki shortly before eight o’clock. The accident impedes traffic in both directions.

Due to the clearing works, two lanes have been closed off on Länsiväylä, one in both directions.

On the Turku fairway A traffic accident occurred on Friday morning, which caused traffic congestion in the direction of Helsinki, Fintrafic Road Traffic Center Helsinki announced. According to the situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department, the accident involved a car crash.

The rescue service announced shortly before 8 o’clock in the morning that there had been a collision of the railing on Road 1 at a rapid pace as a result of a side crash. One person was taken to hospital for examinations.

After 7.30am, traffic was returning to normal. According to the situation center, traffic was diverted to the detour on site.

The accident site is located more than a kilometer from the Lommila junction in the direction of the Tuomarila junction.