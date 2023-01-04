Accidents | One person was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Karkkila – the police are directing traffic

An accident occurred in Karkkila early on Wednesday, in which the driver of a car was seriously injured.

One a person has been seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Karkkila, Uusimaa. The crash happened on Porintie.

According to the rescue service, the injured person was the driver of the car, who was removed from the vehicle by the rescue service.

The situation center of the Western Finland police told STT at night that there were only drivers in the cars.

One lane is closed to traffic due to rescue and clearing work. The police are directing traffic at the scene of the accident.

The alarm about the accident came to the rescue service at night a little before three o’clock.